Economic ideas: David Ricardo on wealth, inflation, and freedom

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Richard M Ebeling

"Ricardo's reputation as an economist emerged out of his writings during the long war that broke out between Great Britain and Revolutionary France in 1793, and which was almost continuous until 1815, with the defeat of Napoleon in the famous Battle of Waterloo in Belgium. … From the time of the Restriction Act of 1797 to the Resumption Act of 1823, a great debate went on in Great Britain about the causes for the depreciation of the paper pound and the rise in prices. … Ricardo took the side of those who argued that the price inflation had its origin and cause in the expansion of the banknote money supply to cover the British government's war expenditures. In 1809, he published his famous essay, 'The High Price of Bullion,' and explained the workings of the inflationary process …" (01/16/17)

http://www.fff.org/explore-freedom/article/economic-ideas-david-ricardo-wealth-making-paper-money-inflation-free-society/