Remember Dr. King — and what he endured

Source: Electronic Frontier Foundation

by Shahid Buttar

"Annual celebrations of the life and work of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. often lionize the civil rights era, rightfully focusing on its achievements. But celebrations often overlook the federal government's attempts to 'neutralize' the movement. While we remember Dr. King's many achievements today, we also must remember the documented and unfounded vilification by U.S. intelligence agencies that he, and others in the civil rights movement, endured. As our nation approaches a new administration, led by a president-elect whose rhetoric has shown little respect for constitutional limits on executive power and armed with an entrenched surveillance state, that experience offers a prescient warning." (01/16/17)

