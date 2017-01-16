Graft and bribery are big government's byproducts: EU studies

Source: Acton Institute

by Rev. Ben Johnson

"The nation of Spain is prosecuting 37 people — including former officials in the ruling center-Right party — for steering government contracts to their politically connected friends. It will not help the defense that the suspects gave themselves audacious, Godfather-inspired nicknames like Don Vito and 'The Little Meatball.' While a disturbing example in itself, a series of studies show that corruption is becoming a growing threat in the EU — and the larger the government, the greater the level of perfidy." (01/16/17)

http://acton.org/publications/transatlantic/2016/11/22/graft-and-bribery-are-big-governments-byproducts-eu-studies