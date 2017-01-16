The FBI paid Best Buy's "Geek Squad" to spy on Americans

Source: The Free Thought Project

"If you've ever taken your computer in for service at the GEEK Squad inside your local Best Buy, then you know when you hand over your laptop to the technician, he/she has your entire life in his/her hands. Your search history, your financial accounts, your private emails, and your photo album can all be accessed, copied, deleted, or shared. When you give them your computer, you trust that no one will see your most private matters. However, you'd be wrong. Several Best Buy employees have now been revealed to be working with the FBI to prosecute pedophiles. And while busting pedophiles is most certainly in everyone's interests, wholesale invasion of privacy and corporate spying is certainly not." (01/15/17)

http://thefreethoughtproject.com/fbi-paid-geek-squad-techies-rat-best-buy-clients/