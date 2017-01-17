Brennan warns Donald Trump to watch what he says

Source: Financial Express [India]

"Outgoing CIA Director John Brennan today slammed Donald Trump for equating the actions of intelligence community with that of Nazi Germany and warned the president-elect to watch what he says as it could have adverse effects on national security. 'What I do find outrageous is equating the intelligence community with Nazi Germany. I do take great umbrage at that, and there is no basis for Mr Trump to point fingers at the intelligence community for leaking information that was already available publicly,' Brennan told Fox News." (01/16/17)

