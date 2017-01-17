The peculiar persistence of monetary policy denialism

Source: EconLog

by Scott Sumner

"When I was in grad school in the late 1970s, there was increased interest in the 'monetary ineffectiveness proposition,' which posited that money was neutral and monetary policy did not impact real variables. There was virtually no interest (at Chicago) in the claim that monetary policy could not impact nominal variables, like inflation and NGDP. By the early 1990s, there was no interest in the nominal ineffectiveness view in any university that I'm aware of. And yet today I see lots of people denying that monetary policy can control nominal variables. They often make arguments that are completely irrelevant, such as that the monetary base is only a tiny percentage of financial assets. That would be like saying the supply of kiwi fruit can't have much impact on the price of kiwi fruit, because kiwi fruit are only a tiny percentage of all fruits." (01/16/17)

