The real reason any Russian meddling is an emergency

Source: The Intercept

by Jon Schwarz

"The bizarre saga of potential Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election has created a genuine emergency in American politics. This isn't necessarily because of Russia's actual actions — unless the most peculiar allegations turn out to be accurate — but because of Donald Trump's response, and what this indicates about how he'll govern. Ignore the Trump 'dossier' for the moment and forget the baseless conjecture about Russia hacking the U.S. voting process itself. All we need to know about Trump and the Republican Party can be found in their position on the simplest, most plausible part of the story: that Russia was behind the hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and John Podesta." (01/16/17)

