Does Michael Moore matter any more? An open letter from one filmmaker to another

Source: Strike The Root

by Douglas Herman

"I've mostly applauded and admired your efforts in the past. Indeed, long before I became a filmmaker, I championed your documentary film, Fahrenheit 9/11. While working as an Alaska commercial fisherman, I lobbied the local theater owner, Rusty, to show the film there in Kodiak, Alaska in 2004. He said he despised you but I told him the Orpheum would be packed for several showings and he'd make a nice fat profit. And he did. … Sadly, in recent years, you've seemed to become almost a parody of yourself. Like a cartoon character or one of those loopy Saturday Night Live sketches that are more embarrassing than funny. Where, I wonder, is the old Mike Moore? The guy who tilted at windmills, who stood up to the powerful with homespun humor and a shaky camera? Indeed, the very same things you said to the auto industry in Roger and Me, years ago, are the very same things Donald Trump is saying to the auto industry today. Or so it seems to me." (01/16/17)

http://www.strike-the-root.com/does-michael-moore-matter-anymore-open-letter-from-one-filmmaker-to-another