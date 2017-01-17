Brady, Trump, and Fort Lauderdale

Source: The Libertarian Enterprise

by L Neil Smith

"[W]hat self-respecting American individual gives a rusty fuck what the grifters at the falsely-named 'Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence' believe they want or need? Aren't they the very same ones who are ultimately responsible — morally, if not legally — for what happened in Ft. Lauderdale on January 6? Aren't they the very same ones advocating policies and laws that make such criminal atrocities possible? Aren't they' in fact, habitual enablers of creatures like the Ft. Lauderdale shooter by establishing and supporting gun-free zones? Aren't they, in fact, his accessories-before-the-fact?" (01/15/17)

