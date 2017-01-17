Is Trump falling into line on Russia?

Source: Future of Freedom Foundation

by Jacob G Hornberger

"Most everyone in Washington, especially those who feed at the warfare-state trough, is overly pleased with Mad Dog Mattis, President-elect Trump's nominee for Defense Secretary. That's because Mattis'[s] testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee fell squarely within the acceptable parameters established by the U.S. national-security establishment. Russia is bad. Putin is worse. Good relations with Russia are impossible. Russia is a rival. Russia is an enemy. Americans must reject Russia. It all brings to mind the Cold War and the conversion of the federal government to a national-security state, the same type of governmental apparatus that characterizes totalitarian regimes." (01/16/17)

http://www.fff.org/2017/01/16/trump-falling-line-russia/