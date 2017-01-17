"Little free pantries" are the latest innovation in private charity

Source: Foundation for Economic Education

"By now, we've all heard of the little free libraries proliferating across America. In all likelihood, one has even popped up in your own neighborhood, driven by a love of reading and an eagerness to give unwanted materials a second life. But the little free library idea has spawned more than a love of reading. According to NPR, the concept now has a spinoff with the little free food pantry, otherwise known as a 'blessing box' to one of its proponents, Maggie Ballard." (01/16/17)

