Will Trump continue the Bush-Obama legacy?

Source: Campaign For Liberty

by Ron Paul

"It is disappointing, but not surprising, that the Obamacare repeal would be used to justify increasing spending. Despite sequestration's minor (and largely phony) spending cuts, federal spending has increased every year since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives. Some will attribute this to the fact that the Republican House had to negotiate with a big-spending Democratic president — even though federal spending actually increased by a greater percentage the last time Republicans controlled the White House and Congress than it did under President Obama. The history of massive spending increases under unified Republican control of government is likely to repeat itself. During the presidential campaign, President-elect Donald Trump came out against reducing spending on 'entitlements.' He also called for a variety of spending increases, including spending one trillion dollars on infrastructure." (01/16/17)

http://www.campaignforliberty.org/will-trump-continue-bush-obama-legacy