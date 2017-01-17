A reminder: What insurance is

Source: Garrison Center

by Thomas L Knapp

"'Elections have consequences,' outgoing US president Barack Obama once told Republican congressional leaders, and 'I won.' He was right. One consequence of the 2016 election, in which the Republican Party maintained its House and Senate majorities and got a president of their own party, is the near-certain, near-future repeal of the Affordable Care Act, aka 'ObamaCare.' What will replace ObamaCare? That's far less clear, but president-elect Donald Trump, in a January 14 interview with the New York Times, promises 'insurance for everybody … in a much simplified form — much less expensive and much better.' I doubt it." (01/16/17)

