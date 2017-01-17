Report: Many Palestinian Arabs don't want that two-state solution

Source: Christian Science Monitor

"On Sunday, 70 countries and international organizations met in Paris in a last-ditch effort to save something Palestinian leaders have been seeking for decades: a two-state solution to the conflict with Israel. 'Today two states is possible; tomorrow … [it] might be too late, because Israel is slipping into a situation in which it will be an apartheid state by de jure and by de facto,' said Mohammad Shtayyeh, a senior adviser to Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas on negotiations, at a briefing ahead of the Paris conference. But even as the conference's closing statement urged Israelis and Palestinians 'to officially restate their commitment to the two-state solution,' 2 in 3 Palestinians say that model is no longer viable, according to a recent poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR) in Ramallah." (01/16/17)

http://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2017/0116/Paris-disconnect-Why-many-Palestinians-don-t-want-that-two-state-solution