Oxfam study: 8 people have same wealth as world's poorest half

Source: USA Today

"Income inequality is so now lopsided that eight men now own the same amount of wealth as the poorest half of the world. … These findings by Oxfam, from a report titled An economy for the 99%, was released Sunday as the globe's leaders and the business elite traveled to Davos, Switzerland, for this week's annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. … The eight men who have as much wealth as the world's poorest half (3.6 billion people) are Bill Gates ($75 billion, Microsoft); Amancio Ortega ($67 billion, Zara); Warren Buffett ($60.8 billion, Berkshire Hathaway); Carlos Slim Helu ($50 billion, Telecom); Jeff Bezos ($45.2 billion, Amazon); Mark Zuckerberg ($44.6 billion, Facebook); Larry Ellison ($43.6 billion, Oracle); and Michael Bloomberg ($40 billion, Bloomberg LP)." [editor's note: I suspect there are elected officials who rival this list of actual entrepreneurs, but their gelt is hidden overseas – SAT] (01/15/17)

