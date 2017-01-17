China: Mainland regime will "take off the gloves" if Trump continues on Taiwan

Source: Reuters

"China will 'take off the gloves' and take strong action if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump continues to provoke Beijing over Taiwan once he assumes office, two leading state-run newspapers said on Monday. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Friday, Trump said the 'One China' policy was up for negotiation. China's foreign ministry, in response, said 'One China' was the foundation of China-U.S. ties and was non-negotiable. Trump broke with decades of precedent last month by taking a congratulatory telephone call from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, angering Beijing, which sees Taiwan as part of China." (01/16/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-usa-trump-idUSKBN15001X