Survey: Majority of police support reforming marijuana laws

"Despite recording a high volume of marijuana-related arrests, new data finds that the majority of the law enforcement community are now in support of marijuana legalization. A Pew Research Center survey published on Wednesday found that only 30 percent of police officers believe that marijuana should remain completely prohibited, while 68 percent agree with some form of legalization. Out of 7,917 law enforcement officers surveyed from 54 police and sheriff’s departments across the U.S., 32 percent say that marijuana should be legal for both recreational and medical purposes. 37 percent say only medical use should be legal." (01/13/17)

