Source: The American Prospect

by Gabrielle Gurley

"Members of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee asked some very good questions about the Donald Trump administration’s future transportation policy Wednesday. They wanted to know the administration’s positions on privatizing and modernizing the air traffic control system. They had questions about tunnel, highway, and commuter rail projects around the country. They asked about rural infrastructure, federal permitting, and transportation grants and loans. But mostly, the senators wanted to hear about the Trump administration’s highly anticipated national infrastructure investment plan, one of the president-elect’s most eagerly anticipated initiatives. But transportation secretary nominee Elaine Chao wasn’t giving up anything, maintaining instead the incoming administration’s disturbing penchant for keeping secrets about their policy plans. Exactly how Trump plans to spend $1 trillion or more to restore American infrastructure to its once enviable world-class status remains a mystery." (01/13/17)

http://prospect.org/article/elaine-chao-keeps-mum