Source: Town Hall

by Debra J Saunders

"At nearly 3 a.m. on Nov. 9, Donald J. Trump spoke to the world after TV networks declared him the victor in the presidential election. His remarks were short. Trump praised his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton. He even reached out to those who had not supported him and asked for their guidance and 'help so that we can work together and unify our great country.' Brief, gracious and unifying — Trump's acceptance speech might be a perfect template for the inaugural address the Republican will deliver next Friday. Trump spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters Friday to expect the victory remarks' theme of 'uniting and bringing all Americans together," with a focus on restoring pride in America, American jobs and "the role he sees every American playing in making the country better." (01/15/17)

http://townhall.com/columnists/debrajsaunders/2017/01/15/an-inaugural-address-or-a-rally-n2271411