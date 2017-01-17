Why Europe became a baby

Source: Reuters

by John Lloyd

"Has Europe been infantilised? Is it now less capable than other regions or nations of determining its future with the force and strength required to preserve the coherent governance and relatively high standards of living that it’s shown since the last war? That war, devastating as it was, seemed to teach a series of lessons on how to avoid more war, grow economies and remain a centre (even the centre) of world power. Were the lessons wrong? Here are some reasons for asking the question. For most of the post-war period, the states of Europe, both the majority within the European Union and the few which have remained outside, have been covered by a security umbrella held over our heads by the United States. Earlier this week, a U.S. armoured brigade disembarked in the northern German port of Bremerhaven: it will base itself in Poland, and spread out eastwards next month to the Baltics, Romania and Bulgaria. The tiny Baltic states — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — border Russia; the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria are on the Black Sea, which Russia controls." [editor's note: Every time someone tells me America should just follow the lead of the Euros on domestic policy, I ask them who is going to defend the land, as we do for all of them? – SAT] (01/13/17)

