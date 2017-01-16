A bold UK echo of FDR’s income cap

Source: Our Future

by Sam Pizzigati

"In 1942, Franklin Roosevelt advanced what may have been the most politically daring policy proposal of his entire presidency. FDR called for the equivalent of a maximum wage. No individual American after paying taxes, Roosevelt declared, should have an income over $25,000, about $370,000 today. A half-century later, in 1992, Bernie Sanders (then a relatively new member of the House of Representatives) marked the 50th anniversary of FDR’s maximum wage initiative. Sanders placed a commentary on FDR’s 1942 proposal in the Congressional Record. UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says Britain needs 'some kind of high-earnings cap.' UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn believes Britain needs 'some kind of high-earnings cap.' This past Tuesday, in the 75th anniversary year of Roosevelt’s 1942 proposal, British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn gave FDR’s income cap idea a considerably wider public airing. In a series of media interviews, Corbyn called for a ceiling on UK individual income." (01/13/17)

