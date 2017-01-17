Ireland: Six Counties' unity government crumbles, faces March vote

Source: Roanoke Times

"Northern Ireland's shattered unity government will be dissolved next week to make way for an early election demanded by the coalition's main Irish Catholic party, the secretary of state for the British territory announced Monday. Secretary of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire said the election to re-elect the Northern Ireland Assembly would be held March 2, six weeks after its dissolution." (01/16/17)

