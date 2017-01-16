A better reason to expand the House of Representatives

Source: Ayn R Key

by Ayn R Key

"Increasing the number of Representatives in the House would address the issue of disparity in votors per elector, but that is neither the only nor the best reason to do so. This is actually a good idea in itself. It may seem paradoxical, but the best way to reduce government overall could be to increase one particular part of it." (01/16/17)

