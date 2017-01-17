Source: PanAm Post

"Deportations have begun in Miami following the end of the 'Wet Feet, Dry Feet' policy allowing Cubans successfully reaching land via boat to remain in the United States. A hundred Cubans were reportedly stranded at Miami International Airport FTER President Obama announced the end of the policy, with countless others already being deported to Cuba." (01/16/17)

https://panampost.com/karina-martin/2017/01/16/cubans-with-us-tourist-visas-detained-deported-after-policy-change/