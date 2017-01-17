FBI arrests wife of Orlando nightclub shooter

Source: ABC News

"The wife of the gunman who carried out a mass shooting an Orlando, Florida, nightclub was arrested by the FBI today in San Francisco, the FBI and her lawyer said. Gunman Omar Mateen's wife, Noor Salman, was charged with obstruction of justice and with aiding and abetting Mateen's attempted provision and provision of material support to ISIL, the U.S. Attorney’s office said, referring to the terror group also known as ISIS. Salman's lawyer, Linda Moreno, said in a statement to ABC News, 'Noor Salman had no foreknowledge nor could she predict what Omar Mateen intended to do that tragic night. Noor has told her story of abuse at his hands. We believe it is misguided and wrong to prosecute her and that it dishonors the memories of the victims to punish an innocent person.'" (01/16/17)

