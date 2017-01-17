The Jason Stapleton Program, 01/16/17

Source: The Jason Stapleton Program

"I've got a lot I want to cover today. First, we’ll cover the comments by Rep. Lewis about the legitimacy of the Trump presidency. I'm amazed how much latitude Lewis is given in the face of what is clearly an incorrect assertion about Trump. Apparently being a civil rights leader entitles you to make provably false statements about the president-elect and get away with it." (01/16/17)

http://www.jasonstapleton.com/519-progressive-implodes-on-paper-while-attending-world-economic-forum/