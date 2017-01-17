The dangers of a "universal basic income"

Source: Ludwig von Mises Institute

by Nathan Keeble

"A universal basic income is not the god-sent welfare policy that it initially seems to be. It does not create incentive to work. It won't help solve unemployment, and it will not alleviate poverty. The truth is that a UBI will exaggerate all of these factors in comparison to what would exist in a more unhampered market. There is even reason to think that it would be worse in the long run than traditional, means-tested welfare systems." (01/17/17)

https://mises.org/blog/dangers-universal-basic-income