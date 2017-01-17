Source: Foundation for Individual Rights in Education

by Robert Shibley

"On the day when our nation celebrates the accomplishments of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., FIRE routinely reminds readers of the impact King's work had on the First Amendment and free speech. A few years ago, I wrote about how King's last speech (though, of course, he did not know that at the time) discussed the First Amendment. This year, I want to draw attention to an earlier effort of which he was a part — a desegregation campaign called the Albany Movement." (01/16/17)

https://www.thefire.org/martin-luther-king-free-speech-and-the-albany-movement/