Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 finally called off with mystery unsolved

Source: Washington Post

"The search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 was finally called off Tuesday after nearly three years spent combing the desolate Indian Ocean and its deep seabed, leaving one of the greatest aviation mysteries of all time unsolved. The governments of Malaysia, Australia and China, said crews had finished an underwater sweep of a 46,000-square mile zone of seabed without finding the missing Boeing 777. The most complex and expensive search in aviation history had cost around $150 million but failed to even locate the plane, let alone answer the questions surrounding its disappearance in March 2014." (01/17/17)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/search-for-malaysia-airlines-mh370-finally-called-off-with-mystery-unsolved/2017/01/17/3662d778-dc84-11e6-ad42-f3375f271c9c_story.html