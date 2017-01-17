Drug-resistant superbug may be more widespread than previously known

Source: CNN

"One family of superbugs, known as carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae or CRE, may be spreading more widely than previously thought, according to a study published Monday (PDF) in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. In fact, transmission of these bacteria person-to-person may be occurring without symptoms, say the researchers, from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and the Broad Institute. … When an illness-causing bug won't disappear with the usual drugs, patients are given last-resort antibiotics such as carbapenem. Still, some 'nightmare bacteria' continue to thrive even when given the strongest medicines reserved for the toughest cases. CRE, which tend to spread in hospitals and long-term care facilities, cause an estimated 9,300 infections and 600 deaths each year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention." (01/16/17)

http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/16/health/cre-superbug-disease-study/