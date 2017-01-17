Tobacco giant BAT buys out US firm Reynolds in mega-deal

Source: Yahoo! News

"British American Tobacco agreed Tuesday to pay almost $50 billion for control of US peer Reynolds American in a move which targets the lucrative United States market and the fast-growing e-cigarette sector. BAT will purchase the 57.8-percent of Reynolds American that it does not already own, the group said, unveiling an improved cash-and-shares offer after Reynolds had rejected its previous $47-billion bid." (01/17/17)

