ND: Idiot pol wants to legalize running over protesters

Source: Minneapolis Star Tribune

"Protesters who take to the streets in North Dakota might want to look both ways for changes in the rules of the road. A bill sponsored by state Rep. Keith Kempenich, R-Bowman, would protect drivers from legal consequences if they inadvertently [sic] hit, injure or kill pedestrians who are obstructing traffic. The legislation is a direct response to the massive protests around the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, Kempenich said. The ongoing protests have shut down a nearby highway for months and stalled construction of a pipeline that would carry crude from the North Dakota oil patch." (01/16/17)

