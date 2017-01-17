Source: Ron Paul Institute

"Poland is not the only European country into which United States military forces are being inserted in the final days of the Obama administration. On Monday, about 300 Marines arrived in Norway. Reuters reports that the Marines, who will be the first foreign troops stationed in Norway since World War II, will be stationed at Norway's Vaernes military base about 900 miles from the Russian border." (01/16/17)

http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/peace-and-prosperity/2017/january/16/not-just-poland-us-marines-deployed-to-norway/