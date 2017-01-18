Nigeria: Jet mistakenly bombs refugee camp, killing dozens

Source: USA Today

"A Nigerian fighter jet battling Boko Haram militants 'misfired' and bombed a refugee camp Tuesday, killing more than 100 people, the Nigerian military said. The attack devastated a camp operated by Doctors without Borders and the International Red Cross in Kala Balge, in the embattled Borno state in northeast Nigeria. Aid workers were among the casualties, the military said." (01/17/17)

