DeVos promises major shakeup of education system

Source: Raw Story

"Betsy DeVos, the school-choice crusader that President-elect Donald Trump picked for education secretary, will tell a Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday that her plans to reform the system doesn't make her an enemy of public schools, according to her prepared opening statement. Bracing for tough questions from Senate Democrats, she will try to defuse criticism from the teachers unions that vilify her and liberal groups that warn she's hostile toward blacks and gays. 'Every child in America deserves to be in a safe environment that is free from discrimination,' says Ms. DeVos, a Michigan billionaire and GOP mega-donor. 'If confirmed, I will be a strong advocate for great public schools,' she says. 'But, if a school is troubled, or unsafe, or not a good fit for a child (perhaps they have a special need that is going unmet), we should support a parent's right to enroll their child in a high-quality alternative.'" (01/17/17)

