Source: USA Today

"Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday dismissed challenges to the legitimacy of President-elect Donald Trump's election victory, saying Trump's detractors 'fabricate information and use it in the political struggle; they are worse than prostitutes; they have no moral limits.' Putin, speaking at a news conference in Moscow, scoffed at a privately prepared dossier claiming Russian operatives obtained unverified, salacious and potentially compromising personal and financial information about the president-elect. Trump, who is inaugurated this Friday, has dismissed the dossier as 'fake news.' On Tuesday, Putin concurred." [editor's note: He needs to clarify that one, first by apolozing to all those honest working women, and then by noting how much lower esteem he holds for American media's "presstitutes" – SAT] (01/17/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2017/01/17/putin-trump-attackers-worse-than-prostitutes/96660756