Mexico: Regime to lure undeclared cash with lower repatriation tax

Source: Reuters

"Seeking to boost its paltry tax take, Mexico's government will offer those holding undeclared capital abroad a lower tax to repatriate it and invest it at home, a draft of the decree obtained by Reuters showed on Tuesday. The decree will offer an 8 percent repatriation tax to those who bring their undeclared funds back to Mexico by mid-year, as long as they invest the money in a host of assets including fixed assets and property. The move is in line with similar moves by both Chile and Argentina." (01/17/17)

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-mexico-tax-idUSKBN1512WA