Trump cabinet pick accused of insider trading

Source: BBC [UK state media]

"President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the overhaul of the US healthcare system has been accused of using his political position for financial gain. Georgia Congressman Tom Price purchased stock from a medical company days before introducing a bill that would have helped the company, CNN reports. Democrats have called for an inquiry but the Trump transition team have called the accusation a 'smear.' And an aide to Dr Price said he was not personally behind the stock purchase. On Wednesday the Senate will hold a confirmation hearing for him in his new role." (01/17/17)

