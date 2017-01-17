Report: Country's highest-paid big-city mayor is in San Francisco

Source: San Francisco Chronicle

"San Francisco isn't the biggest city in the world, but its mayor makes the biggest salary in the United States. Mayor Ed Lee is the highest-paid mayor of a major U.S. city, according to a report from the American City Business Journal. Lee, who is serving a second term, makes $289,000. By comparison, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio brings in $225,000 as the fourth highest-paid mayor. While San Francisco is the 12th largest city by population in the U.S., New York is first. It also has the biggest city budget and often ranks as the most expensive city for living expenses in the country. San Francisco, along with Honolulu and Los Angeles, are also among the most expensive places to live in the country." (01/17/17)

