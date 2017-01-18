In a fractured Europe, two celebrations could make (or break) the union

Source: Reuters

by Paul Wallace

"When business leaders meet at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this week, they will be looking ahead to some crunch days for Europe in 2017. Crucial elections will be held in the Netherlands, France and Germany. Italians may go to the polls too. Any one of these ballots could bring a populist upset and further destabilize an already crisis-stricken European Union. But in a year of great political risks, investors should also pay attention to two momentous anniversaries and their implications for the EU’s future. The first will occur on March 25, when the EU will celebrate the 60th birthday of the Treaty of Rome, which founded the common market. Little could the six original signatories (France, West Germany, Italy and the Benelux countries of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg) have foreseen the subsequent widening of membership to 28 states encompassing Eastern as well as Western Europe. Nor could they have envisaged the extraordinary deepening through the creation of a monetary union in 1999 that has since expanded from 11 to 19 member countries." (01/17/17)

