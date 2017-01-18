Let consumers control drug money

Source: USA Today

by Michael F Cannon

"The drug prices are too damn high, but having government 'negotiate' lower prices is a distraction from reforms that would actually work. To make drugs more affordable, we need not one tough-talking negotiator but 300 million of them. Congress can raise and equip that army by returning to the people the $3 trillion of health care spending that government and employers control, and by eliminating government-imposed barriers to affordable medicine. When Americans control their health care dollars, they drive health care prices down. In California, cost-conscious patients brought prices for hip and knee replacements at high-cost hospitals down by an average of $16,000, or 37%." (01/16/17)

http://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2017/01/16/drug-prices-medicare-cato-editorials-debates/96645528