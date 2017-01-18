A guide to basic differences between left and right

Source: Town Hall

by Dennis Prager

"Source of Human Rights: Left: government; Right: the Creator. Human Nature: Left: basically good (Therefore, society is primarily responsible for evil.); Right: not basically good (Therefore, the individual is primarily responsible for evil.); Economic Goal: Left: equality; Right: prosperity. Primary Role of the State: Left: increase and protect equality; Right: increase and protect liberty …" [editor's note: Despite blind spots, giving "the right" some libertarian qualities it rarely shows, this is a pretty good summary – SAT] (01/17/17)

