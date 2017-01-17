Reflections on Barack Obama: A great and disappointing President

Source: In These Times

by Salim Muwakkil

"Eight years ago, many African Americans (including me) entered a state of near-delirium when a first-term U.S. senator from Illinois was elected the first black president of the United States. I watched that election unfold just blocks from the new president’s house, in Chicago’s upscale Kenwood neighborhood, in a home full of politically hardened black baby boomers. Tears were visible in most eyes. Few of us had believed we’d live long enough to see a black POTUS. Barack Hussein Obama’s victory seemed to vindicate the heroic struggles of so many unnamed ancestors. That symbolism was potent, and it encouraged the error of conflating black Americans’ ongoing civil rights struggle with a presidential campaign — in other words, confusing the lane of racial activism with that of electoral politics. But this lane confusion was also an indispensable aspect of Obama’s rise, and that of many other black politicians: an intentional hybrid of campaign and crusade." [editor's note: Nice to see a "progressive" taking him to task for his failures – SAT] (01/16/17)

http://inthesetimes.com/article/19803/reflections-on-a-great-and-disappointing-president-barack-obama