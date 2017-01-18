Source: A Geek With Guns

by Christopher Burg

"Law enforcement is the idea that a handful of trusted individuals can be given power over everybody else. Theoretically this idea could work if the trusted individuals are held to a higher standard that everybody else. In practice those individuals are almost always held to a lower standard. Handing out authority without accountability is a recipe for disaster." (01/17/17)

https://blog.christopherburg.com/2017/01/17/the-liability-shield/