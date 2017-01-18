Source: Living Freedom

by Claire Wolfe

"I watch lots of movies and I've given a lot of thought to what's appropriate casting and what's not. This issue goes back a long, long way. By modern standards, it clearly looks bad, really bad, to have cast a Swede, Warner Oland, as detective Charlie Chan. But in that same era, was it really that much better to cast authentic Chinese-American actress Anna May Wong as all those mysterious Dragon Ladies? Both Chan and Wong's characters were excruciating stereotypes, no matter who played them. Similarly, it would now be outrageous for a pair of white guys to play Amos 'n' Andy, as Freeman Gosden and Charles Correll did for decades on radio. But was the show any less insulting to blacks when it was played by black actors on TV?" (01/17/17)

http://www.clairewolfe.com/blog/2017/01/17/race-gender-actors-and-highly-selective-indignation/