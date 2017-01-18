Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Daniel J Mitchell

"I'm hoping that if leftists see how tax hikes are 'successful' in discouraging things that they think are bad (such as consumers buying sugary soda or foreigners buying property), then maybe they'll realize it's not such a good idea to tax — and therefore discourage — things that everyone presumably agrees are desirable (such as work, saving, investment, and entrepreneurship). Though I sometimes worry that they actually do understand that taxes impact pro-growth behavior and simply don't care. But one thing that clearly is true is that they get very worried if tax increases threaten their political viability." (01/17/17)

https://fee.org/articles/the-soda-police-learn-a-valuable-lesson-about-taxes/