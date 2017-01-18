Liberals and libertarians should unite to block Trump's extremism

Source: Cato Institute

by Brink Lindsey

"With the threat of war crimes and trade wars abroad combined with border walls, religious registries, and crony capitalism at home, liberals and libertarians are indeed languishing separately, although putting it that way today sounds absurdly understated. Not only are they out of power, but their most fundamental political commitments — to liberal democracy and the rule of law — are now threatened in a way none of us could have imagined possible just a few years ago. In this dark and menacing environment, the liberaltarian idea is relevant again — with an entirely new sense of urgency." (01/17/17)

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/liberals-libertarians-should-unite-block-trumps-extremism