Source: spiked

by Sean Collins

"The stress on Obama the individual means that, as Obama now departs the White House, there is an unwillingness to address his real record in office. His supporters tend to talk all about his dignity, the lack of scandals, his beautiful wife and daughters, and little about his actions or policy achievements. The most hardcore of Obama fans are too tearful and bereft even to think about politics. Having considered him a 'psychologist-in-chief,' who makes us 'feel good,' they see his departure as something far more wounding than the usual changing of the political guard, and they are at a loss as to how to respond." (01/17/17)

http://www.spiked-online.com/newsite/article/obama-is-not-your-saviour/