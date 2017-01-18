The light in Baltimore

Source: Libertarianism.org

by Thomas R Thrasher

"[I]n the second decade of the 21st century we can look around the world and conclude that, conspicuously, starvation and abject poverty as the condition of man is being aggressively eliminated. Today, wealth is so conspicuous that even the middle class can afford food grown through alternative farming methods, such as those advocated by people like Sean Brock that focus on old and difficult to find and grow varietals of seeds. Why, then, do Malthusian suggestions persist?" (01/17/17)

