The First Amendment is ILLEGAL during these 90 days

Source: Downsize DC

by Jim Babka

"Citizens United made a movie about the personal life and record of Hillary Clinton. They did not advocate for her election or defeat, though the movie was clearly unflattering. The FEC ruled that the movie was banned from broadcast, mostly because it raised money outside of the Electioneering Communications rules. We filed the only briefs in Citizens United v FEC that argued for the freedom of the PRESS. And … Our argument prevailed!" (01/17/17)

